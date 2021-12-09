The revolving door, corruption and collusion

Julie Reeder

Publisher

Years ago during a potential cancer scare (which didn’t turn out to be an issue), I was researching cancer treatments. I learned a lot about alternative treatments. Another thing I stumbled upon was the collusion and corruption between government agencies and big pharmaceutical companies.

One doctor in Texas, Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski, is a medical doctor and pioneering biochemist. He discovered a unique and proprietary method of successfully treating most cancers, called Antineoplastons AS2-1. His reward has been being harassed for decades by the Food and Drug Administration, Health and Human Services, and the Texas Medical Board.

Burzynski has faced four grand juries, accusing him of fraud and using unapproved drugs to treat a variety of cancers which ended in no finding of fault on his behalf. Finally, Burzynski was indicted in their fifth grand jury in 1995, resulting in two federal trials and two sets of jurors finding him, again, not guilty of any wrongdoing.

According to a documentary, “Burzynski, the Movie,” $60 million of taxpayer money was spent by the government agencies attempting to discredit him. Burzynski had to spend $2.2 million defending himself. All of this was while he was in the middle of FDA approved clinical trials for those cancer treatments that were healing people who were turned away from traditional treatments and left with no hope of recovery.

If convicted, Burzynski would have faced up to 290 years in a federal prison and $18.5 million in fines after healing many patients who had nothing to lose by going to Burzynski. Those patients, according to published reports, have had amazing results.

According to the documentary, “The primary reason that the cancer industry and its regulatory agencies fear the approval of Antineoplastons is purely economical.”

Inexpensive effective cancer treatments are a potential liability for an industry that generates hundreds of billions of dollars annually.

If Antineoplastons were FDA-approved for just one cancer type this would mean that anyone of any age diagnosed with any type of cancer could legally insist their oncologist provide them with Antineoplastons “off-label.” Given the gentle and nontoxic nature of these medications, most people would begin to opt for Antineoplastons as a first line of defense against their cancer instead of first choosing life-threatening yet profitable chemotherapy and radiation.

According to the documentary “Burzynski, the Movie,” Burzynski’s reward for curing cancer patients was that the FDA, Internal Revenue Service, and many other entities were raiding his offices, stealing patient files and hundreds of thousands of documents relating to his treatments. The HHS (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention falls under HHS) went behind his back and tried to steal his patents. They actually filed 11 patents based on his work, using his documentation and referencing only his initials. They hired people to launch a smear campaign, put up blogs and Wikipedia pages with false information. They contacted his colleagues all over the world to make sure they knew he was “being investigated.”

I wasn’t aware that government agencies like the CDC could even own patents.

I didn't know that the FDA receives 45% of its budget from the pharmaceutical industry, through “user fees,” according to fda.gov.

I didn’t know that the FDA depends on the very pharmaceutical companies that will profit from the medicines to conduct the safety studies.

I didn’t know that there is an incestuous revolving door between the government agencies, big pharma, congressional staffers and lobbyists. This has been well documented. Government workers are incentivized to work with the big companies because there may be a very lucrative position for them after the drugs make it through the trials and onto pharmacy shelves.

The CDC owns hundreds of vaccine patents, according to a list published by https://patents.justia.com, and spends $4.9 of its $12 billion annual budget (as of 2019) buying and distributing vaccines.

The HHS owns hundreds of vaccine patents and often profits from the sale of products it supposedly regulates, according to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy Jr. (yes of the Kennedy family) is an environmental attorney who has won landmark cases fighting government agencies and companies like Monsanto. He now fights for children’s health causes.

I didn’t know that government employees could get paid on the side for the work they are doing. According to Kennedy, high level officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Chief Medical Advisor to the President and one of the highest paid government employees in the nation, receives yearly emoluments (payment for work in the form of money or something else of value) of up to $150,000 in royalty payments on products that they help usher through the approval process.

“When I learned that extraordinary fact, the disastrous health of the American people was no longer a mystery,” Kennedy said. “I wondered what the environment would look like if the Environmental Protection Agency received 45% of its budget from the coal industry.”

According to an article published by The Associated Press, yearly royalties of up to $150,000 are legal, but until 2005 those payments were not required to be disclosed to patients. That means before doctors and scientists were required to disclose to patients they had a financial interest in the drugs they were testing, that hundreds, perhaps thousands, of patients in National Institutes of Health experiments made decisions to participate in experiments that often carried risks without full knowledge about the researchers' financial interests.

This is why we must be diligent, skeptical and do our own research. There is always somebody willing to sell us out for money. We can’t afford to give people and agencies the benefit of the doubt. We expect people to be honest because we are honest, but corruption runs rampant and it’s documented.