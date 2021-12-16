Flood Watch in effect from Thursday through Friday morning

There is a Flood Watch in effect from Thursday evening through Friday morning for the following areas: San Diego County Coastal Areas-San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-San Diego County Valleys-San Bernardino County Mountains-Riverside County Mountains-Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-San Diego County Mountains-San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-Orange County Coastal Areas-Orange County Inland Areas-Including the cities of Vista, Ontario, Santee, Idyllwild-Pine Cove,

Fontana, Garden Grove, Fullerton, Orange, Banning, Santa Ana, National City, Riverside, Poway, Big Bear Lake, Oceanside, Big Bear

City, Desert Hot Springs, San Diego, Lake Arrowhead, Irvine, El Cajon, Newport Beach, Escondido, Chula Vista, Crestline, San

Clemente, Wrightwood, Corona, Anaheim, Huntington Beach, San Bernardino, Moreno Valley, Mission Viejo, Laguna Beach, Julian, Pine

Valley, Costa Mesa, La Mesa, Encinitas, Running Springs, San Marcos, Carlsbad, and Rancho Cucamonga

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible from Thursday evening through Friday morning.

A portion of Southern California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. This watch includes the Bond, Apple, and El Dorado burn scars.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Debris flows are possible in and near the Bond, Apple and El Dorado burn scars.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

An atmospheric river will deliver heavy rainfall to Southern California with the heaviest rain occurring after midnight Thursday night through Friday morning. Total rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches is expected across the coast and valleys with 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Rainfall rates to 0.60 inches per hour are forecast. Flash flooding is possible, including dangerous debris flows in and around the Bond, Apple, and El Dorado burn scars.

http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-Coachella Valley-San Diego County Deserts-Including the cities of Palm Desert, Indio, Victorville, Palm Desert Country, Palm Springs, Lucerne Valley, Borrego Springs, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Coachella, La Quinta, and Cathedral City

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

An atmospheric river will impact the area, delivering the potential of heavy rainfall to the deserts. The heaviest rain is expected to occur after midnight Thursday night through Friday morning. Total rainfall amounts of 0.50 to 1.00 inch is expected with localized amounts up to 1.5 inches possible.

Flash flooding is possible. http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

