Reputable newspapers support 1st Amendment rights while social media tramples them

Last week I posted a video on my Facebook from Dr. Robert Malone who is the inventor of the MRNA technology and is himself vaccinated. In it, Malone gave a warning to parents that the vaccine is not a good idea for children, but Facebook decided it was a message that needed to be censored.

Here is a doctor, a scientist and an inventor. He was on the front lines and he was censored by the fact checkers at Facebook who I doubt are doctors or scientists.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July withdrew its request to the Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorization of the CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus real time PCR diagnostic panel first introduced in February 2020 for detection of COVID-19, citing concerns that the test did not differentiate between COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, according to a news release issued by the CDC.

“CDC recommends clinical laboratories and testing sites that have been using the CDC 2019-nCoV RT-PCR assay select and begin their transition to another FDA-authorized COVID-19 test. CDC encourages laboratories to consider adoption of a multiplexed method that can facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses,” the CDC said in the news release which can be found online at https://www.cdc.gov.

If you’re a reader of Village or Valley News you would have known that a long time ago, but that information was censored by those fact checkers on social media, even though the CDC had already admitted to it on their website and social media.

One of the most famous quarterbacks in the world, Aaron Rodgers, reported to Joe Rogan, who has probably the largest podcast audience in the world, that the NFL is using the same regimen for people that get COVID-19 that Joe Rogan’s doctor gave him after he was diagnosed with the illness. That regimen included Ivermectin and there are also published reports that members of Congress have also been treated with Ivermectin for COVID. Rogan and Rodgers are both now recovered from COVID-19, thanks to those treatments that are now being provided to the elite but not being shared with the general public.

So why is this important? Because if doctors are giving it to NFL players, Hollywood stars, national radio hosts and even members of congress, while the general public continues to suffer and, in some instances, even die, well, that’s just wrong.

This brings about the question, why is it that the elite can get life-saving information and prescriptions and the masses are censored?

For those of us who speak out about these things on social media, we run the risk of getting censored like I did with my posting of Malone’s video.

While many people rush to social media to get news, fact checkers and censorship run rampant. It’s simply not the best place to get the news. Nowhere in the constitution does it guarantee freedom of speech on social media, but the First Amendment does guarantee freedom of the press, along with freedom of speech, petition and assembly.

Free speech is the cornerstone of our democracy and social media, but censoring that freedom is taking away that ability to hold our government and those who represent us accountable. That censorship takes away our rights to know and make determinations as to what is best for us and our families, but in reputable, multi-award-winning newspapers, like Village and Valley News, there is no censorship. Each week, we provide our readers with the information they need to make informed decisions, just like we did when we reported that the vaccine is not a good idea for children, based on Malone’s and other world-renowned physicians’ research.

Print is, quite simply, superior to social media. We not only allow the free exchange of thoughts and ideas, but we also encourage it, and once something is printed, it is a permanent record that can never be changed, deleted or censored in any way. Statistically, newspaper readers are just more knowledgeable and more intelligent than those who don’t read newspapers.

So if you want to protect your First Amendment rights, stand up and support newspapers by reading them. And while you’re at it, why not support those businesses that support them, too?