County's new district boundaries take effect
Gig Conaughton, County of San Diego Communications Office
Last updated 1/28/2022 at 11:16am
More than 1 million San Diego County residents – three out of every 10 – woke up Saturday in a new supervisorial district.
The boundaries of their county districts were revised by an independent redistricting commission that worked for a year with public input.
People can see the new map and use a built-in search bar to find out what district they live in. Type in your address in the "find address or place" bar and the map will pin your location. Clicking the zoom out sign on the map will expand the map until you see the district boundaries and the county district your address is locate...
