Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

County's new district boundaries take effect

Gig Conaughton, County of San Diego Communications Office

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/28/2022 at 11:16am

New boundaries took effect Jan. 15, the first of the county's redistricting done by an independent contractor. Village News/Courtesy photo

More than 1 million San Diego County residents – three out of every 10 – woke up Saturday in a new supervisorial district.

The boundaries of their county districts were revised by an independent redistricting commission that worked for a year with public input.

People can see the new map and use a built-in search bar to find out what district they live in. Type in your address in the "find address or place" bar and the map will pin your location. Clicking the zoom out sign on the map will expand the map until you see the district boundaries and the county district your address is locate...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 01/29/2022 06:07