County's new district boundaries take effect

Gig Conaughton, County of San Diego Communications Office

New boundaries took effect Jan. 15, the first of the county's redistricting done by an independent contractor. Village News/Courtesy photo

More than 1 million San Diego County residents – three out of every 10 – woke up Saturday in a new supervisorial district.

The boundaries of their county districts were revised by an independent redistricting commission that worked for a year with public input.

People can see the new map and use a built-in search bar to find out what district they live in. Type in your address in the "find address or place" bar and the map will pin your location. Clicking the zoom out sign on the map will expand the map until you see the district boundaries and the county district your address is locate...