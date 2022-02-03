Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Supervisors Formally Deny Proposed Cannabis Farm West of Temecula

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/9/2022 at 6:46am

FILE PHOTO -Valley News/D. Sieker photo

RIVERSIDE - The Board of Supervisors today unanimously affirmed its prior decision to reject a proposed commercial cannabis cultivation site just west of Temecula, despite an appeal by the property owner, who suggested the supervisors were not behaving like a "neutral third party.''

"It should be OK to cultivate cannabis on one's property,'' Samuel Hazelip, owner of Fuego Farms, told the board. "I've done every single thing, one after another after another (to meet the county's permitting criteria). It frustrates me when my next-door neighbors are telling me what I can do with my property a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/09/2022 15:53