Supervisors Formally Deny Proposed Cannabis Farm West of Temecula

RIVERSIDE - The Board of Supervisors today unanimously affirmed its prior decision to reject a proposed commercial cannabis cultivation site just west of Temecula, despite an appeal by the property owner, who suggested the supervisors were not behaving like a "neutral third party.''

"It should be OK to cultivate cannabis on one's property,'' Samuel Hazelip, owner of Fuego Farms, told the board. "I've done every single thing, one after another after another (to meet the county's permitting criteria). It frustrates me when my next-door neighbors are telling me what I can do with my property a...