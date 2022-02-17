SHERIFF'S LOG
Jan. 25
100 block E. Mission Road Simple battery
Jan. 27
4300 block Olive Hill Road Get credit/etc other’s ID
Jan. 31
31400 block Club Vista Lane Petty theft
Feb. 2
3700 block Flowerwood Lane Willful cruelty to child no GBI
900 block E. Mission Road Contempt of court: violate protective order
Feb. 3
1000 block S. Main Ave. Petty theft
1000 block Salt Air Lane Vandalism
Feb. 4
4900 block Lake Park Ct. Missing adult
800 block S. Main Ave. Robbery
100 block Lemon Grove Drive Death
100 block N. Main Ave. Burglary
Feb. 5
100 block Palacio Norte Violate domestic relations court order
1000 block S. Mission Ave. Robbery
1600 block S. Mission Road Citizen’s Arrest: Simple battery
300 block W. Clemmens Lane Vandalism
2600 block Joan Lane Lost article
700 block S. Main Ave. Defrauding an innkeeper
1600 block Winterwarm Drive Death
Feb. 6
300 block Merida Drive Kidnapping
700 block W. Fallbrook St. Domestic violence incident
Feb. 7
31800 block Via Ararat Drive Burglary
800 block Olive Ave. Arrest: Poss narcotic controlled subs
800 block Morro Road Vehicle registration expired over 6 months
Feb. 8
4300 block Pala Road Arrest: Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
7300 block W. Lilac Road Threaten crime with intent to terrorize
7300 block W. Lilac Road Simple battery
200 block W. Clemmens Lane Domestic violence incident
400 block Elbrook Drive Arrest: Manufacture/sale/possess/etc metal knuckles
300 block N. Stage Coach Lane Petty theft
Feb. 9
0 block Rollingview Lane Simple battery
