Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SHERIFF'S LOG

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/18/2022 at 6:43pm



Jan. 25

100 block E. Mission Road Simple battery

Jan. 27

4300 block Olive Hill Road Get credit/etc other’s ID

Jan. 31

31400 block Club Vista Lane Petty theft

Feb. 2

3700 block Flowerwood Lane Willful cruelty to child no GBI

900 block E. Mission Road Contempt of court: violate protective order

Feb. 3

1000 block S. Main Ave. Petty theft

1000 block Salt Air Lane Vandalism

Feb. 4

4900 block Lake Park Ct. Missing adult

800 block S. Main Ave. Robbery

100 block Lemon Grove Drive Death

100 block N. Main Ave. Burglary

Feb. 5

100 block Palacio Norte Violate domestic relations court order

1000 block S. Mission Ave. Robbery

1600 block S. Mission Road Citizen’s Arrest: Simple battery

300 block W. Clemmens Lane Vandalism

2600 block Joan Lane Lost article

700 block S. Main Ave. Defrauding an innkeeper

1600 block Winterwarm Drive Death

Feb. 6

300 block Merida Drive Kidnapping

700 block W. Fallbrook St. Domestic violence incident

Feb. 7

31800 block Via Ararat Drive Burglary

800 block Olive Ave. Arrest: Poss narcotic controlled subs

800 block Morro Road Vehicle registration expired over 6 months

Feb. 8

4300 block Pala Road Arrest: Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

7300 block W. Lilac Road Threaten crime with intent to terrorize

7300 block W. Lilac Road Simple battery

200 block W. Clemmens Lane Domestic violence incident

400 block Elbrook Drive Arrest: Manufacture/sale/possess/etc metal knuckles

300 block N. Stage Coach Lane Petty theft

Feb. 9

0 block Rollingview Lane Simple battery

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/19/2022 01:02