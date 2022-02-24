Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

EDCO now offers container for plant-based waste

 
Last updated 2/24/2022 at 3:52pm



I just learned that EDCO waste disposal, here in Fallbrook, is now providing a 11”x6”x12” container (with locking lid) for the purpose of holding plant-based “waste.” It fits comfortably on our counter.

My husband has a large “pull out” trash receptacle underneath the sink. We line it with aluminum foil (which is recyclable), then we put several newspapers on top of the foil. Then we put a large Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, or Major Market paper bag (with loops) on top. When it gets full of plant-based waste, we put it in the green waste large EDCO container outside. Then, we utilize the small container for the remainder of the recyclables until pick-up day.

Anyone can call EDCO Fallbrook and they will deliver the container, along with a small “at-a-glance” handout which provides specific guidelines. We’re now thrilled that we have reduced our nonrecyclables to less than 1%.

Furthermore, Kahoots is now selling recyclable “poop” bags.

Vicki Alves

 

