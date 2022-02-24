Re: 'Gesture erodes mutual respect' [Village News, Letter, 2/10/22]

I am always taken back when the left calls for mutual respect or civility when they have never shown nor will they ever show civility or mutual respect towards any conservative President.

As horrible as the left was towards President Bush, there is no comparison as to how they treated President Trump. Even when President Trump gave them a taste of their own medicine, calling them out for being Fake News, they just dug their heels in and then spent tens of millions of our tax dollars to lie and cheat their way to winning the 2020 election, all the while claiming Russian collusion that was bought and paid for by the Hillary clan.

I am not sure why you bring up the fact that Fallbrook being a lovely community to live in should be immune from the different origins and varying political views. Every community I've ever lived in has the same wonderful attributes that Fallbrook has so it is not special. They have people like you and me that wish we could just all get along, but that went out the door with all the hate the left has thrown at us. Why don't you speak against the cancel crowd bullies on the left that has been going on for six years now?

I don't remember one letter from Mr. Scoll calling for the same civility when President Trump was in office. We've had two years of Brandon and not a peep of the unbelievable things we've seen and heard? But then there is a double standard when the left calls for mutual respect.

You reap what you sow and I would have more respect had you spoken up and shown the same respect for President Trump! Let's see some letters from you denouncing all the horrible atrocities and crimes committed against President Trump....until then sit down, be quiet and "Let's Go Brandon!"

Shanika Benson