SDG&E sets supplier diversity record, supporting regional economic growth

Diverse businesses benefit from receive nearly $1 billion in contracts

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas & Electric purchased nearly $1 billion in goods and services from diverse business enterprises in 2021. More than half (56%) of SDG&E’s diverse business expenditures, or $525 million, were with local companies in the San Diego region. And approximately 90% of SDG&E’s diverse suppliers are located in California, further helping to grow California’s economy, which currently is the fifth largest in the world.

Highlights from all diverse spending categories and interviews with key suppliers can be found in SDG&E’s newly released annual supplier diversity rep...