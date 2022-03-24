Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SB 1042 elevates sex and labor trafficking to more serious crimes

 
Last updated 3/26/2022 at 11:18am



SAN DIEGO – San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said March 7 that her office is supporting Senate Bill 1042 which would change California law to make human trafficking a “violent” felony crime. SB 1042 will also designate human trafficking as a “strike” offense. The bill is authored by State Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) and was introduced into the California legislature last week.

“This legislation ensures traffickers are sentenced to prison, establishes increased penalties for repeat offenders, and prevents traffickers from receiving early parole,” sai...



