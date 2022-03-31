Pala Casino paid out over $25,000,000 in slots and games in March
Last updated 4/5/2022 at 10:25am
PALA, CA – Pala Casino Spa Resort paid out over $25,000,000 in slots and table games across the casino floor to guests during the month of March, including over 9,000 jackpots. Winning guests played a variety of games, making Pala a premier destination for gaming of all types!
Some of the winning guests include but are not limited to:
Name: Henry Francis R.
Location: Vista, CA
Amount: $13,091.81
Slot Description: Dragon's Riches_001
Name: Gerardo Tijerina G.
Location: Vista, CA
Amount: $10,937.35
Slot Description: Cai Fu Dragon
Name: Vivian Rose Anderson M.
Location: Oceanside, CA
Amount: $29,343.88
Slot Description: Golden Century_002
Name: Emma Ortillo H.
Location: Oceanside, CA
Amount: $15,000.00
Slot Description: Triple Double Strike
Name: Nestor Martin M.
Location: Moreno Valley, CA
Amount: $15,474.12
Slot Description: Buffalo Gold Revolution
Name: Basilina I.
Location: Tarzana, CA
Amount: $14,801.82
Slot Description: Smokin' Hot Stuff
Name: Carmen A.
Location: Pomona, CA
Amount: $15,880.16
Slot Description: Turtle Edition_001
Name: Karen Kai-Yun S.
Location: Chino, CA
Amount: $84,581.31
Slot Description: Golden Century_003
Reader Comments(0)