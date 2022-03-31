Pala Casino paid out over $25,000,000 in slots and games in March

PALA, CA – Pala Casino Spa Resort paid out over $25,000,000 in slots and table games across the casino floor to guests during the month of March, including over 9,000 jackpots. Winning guests played a variety of games, making Pala a premier destination for gaming of all types!

Some of the winning guests include but are not limited to:

Name: Henry Francis R.

Location: Vista, CA

Amount: $13,091.81

Slot Description: Dragon's Riches_001

Name: Gerardo Tijerina G.

Location: Vista, CA

Amount: $10,937.35

Slot Description: Cai Fu Dragon

Name: Vivian Rose Anderson M.

Location: Oceanside, CA

Amount: $29,343.88

Slot Description: Golden Century_002

Name: Emma Ortillo H.

Location: Oceanside, CA

Amount: $15,000.00

Slot Description: Triple Double Strike

Name: Nestor Martin M.

Location: Moreno Valley, CA

Amount: $15,474.12

Slot Description: Buffalo Gold Revolution

Name: Basilina I.

Location: Tarzana, CA

Amount: $14,801.82

Slot Description: Smokin' Hot Stuff

Name: Carmen A.

Location: Pomona, CA

Amount: $15,880.16

Slot Description: Turtle Edition_001

Name: Karen Kai-Yun S.

Location: Chino, CA

Amount: $84,581.31

Slot Description: Golden Century_003