Village News

Community involvement is important in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 4/7/2022 at 8:23pm



Thank you to high school students Leo Maldonado and Marcos Morales who joined the effort to spruce up Fallbrook in preparation for visitors to Fallbrook for the Avocado Festival. In general, volunteers from Fallbrook High School's student community service program help and support Fallbrook’s nonprofits to fulfill their community service requirement for graduation.

In our unincorporated community that has no tax based funding, this is great. It makes our young people aware of the responsibility we have of giving back to our community. They will be in charge of our fate some day. Given that nonprofits see the need to fulfill the amenities that are not provided to unincorporated areas, community involvement is important.

The fountainofgiving. org website is the place for residents to find volunteer opportunities and organizations to post events that can ultimately be a benefit to economic stability that can be lost through neglect making less pedestrian friendly shopping areas. Be part of a rewarding experience.

Jackie Heyneman

 

