Fallbrook Ace Hardware ready for spring rush

The management team with Ace Hardware in Fallbrook includes, from left. seated, Tresa Yada and Kevin Coleman and, standing, Braulio Paz, Kevin Sotelo, Irene Baeza, Mark Ratigan and Matia Khabaza. Village News/Courtesy photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Spring is in the air and flowers are blooming. Business is booming at Fallbrook Ace Hardware, said Kevin Coleman, who this month marks his one-year anniversary as the store's new manager under a new owner, Crown Ace Hardware.

Whether it's for customers to handle spring cleaning or sprucing up their property, Coleman and his staff are continually re-stocking and bringing in new products.

"Ownership is investing in the land and buildings, as well as inventory," he said in a recent interview. "They've done a lot already but come June the flooring will b...