Fallbrook Zoom meeting on crime
Last updated 4/27/2022 at 5:39pm
On April 19, there was a Zoom meeting sponsored by Supervisor Desmond's office regarding the issue of crime in Fallbrook. I had some questions about the proliferation of graffiti and what programs, if any, exist to address this community problem.
I want to give two thumbs up to Lt. Aldo Hernandez of the San Diego Sheriff, Fallbrook Substation. He immediately addressed in real time my posted question with a Zoom post of his own and followed-up shortly after the meeting with an email communication to me.
Thank you Lt. Hernandez.
Steven Smith
