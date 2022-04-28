Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Zoom meeting on crime

 
On April 19, there was a Zoom meeting sponsored by Supervisor Desmond's office regarding the issue of crime in Fallbrook. I had some questions about the proliferation of graffiti and what programs, if any, exist to address this community problem.

I want to give two thumbs up to Lt. Aldo Hernandez of the San Diego Sheriff, Fallbrook Substation. He immediately addressed in real time my posted question with a Zoom post of his own and followed-up shortly after the meeting with an email communication to me.

Thank you Lt. Hernandez.

Steven Smith

 

