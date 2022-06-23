Kornelsen named to Chancellor's List

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas – Sydney Kornelsen, of Fallbrook, has been named to the spring 2022 Chancellor's List at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

UA Little Rock recognizes superior academic performance at the end of each semester. To be named to the UA Little Rock Chancellor's List, a student must have completed at least nine credit hours with a 3.9 GPA or higher.

More than 615 UA Little Rock students were named to the Chancellor's List for the spring 2022 semester.

Submitted by the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.