NCFPD not expecting Saturday Carlsbad fire to impact Fallbrook area

Smoke is starting to blanket neighboring communities, such as Vista

Latest update is that firefighters have stopped the rate of spread of the Carlsbad Boulevard fire, according to a NCFPD spokesperson.

The Carlsbad Boulevard vegetation fire was an active fire and many engines are on scene. Because of the vegetation burning, a lot of smoke is blanketing the area.

Please tell your Vista friends there is no active fire right now in Vista. It is the smoke from the vegetation fire in Carlsbad they are experiencing in Vista.

North County Fire Protection District, according to a spokesperson, doesn't expect the Carlsbad fire Saturday, June 25, to impact the Fallbrook area.

"Carlsbad firefighters are on the scene of a vegetation fire in the area the 2400 block of Carlsbad Boulevard," he explained.

"The smoke column may be visible from our district, but should not impact our district."