Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Matthew Vadum
Epoch Times 

Supreme Court Strikes Down Roe v. Wade Abortion Precedent

The announcement follows the unprecedented leak of the draft opinion

 
Last updated 6/24/2022 at 8:12am

After a leaked draft majority opinion caused a national uproar, by a vote of 6–3 on Friday morning, the Supreme Court formally overturned Roe v. Wade, the seminal 1973 precedent that federalized abortion policy and overrode the states, making the procedure lawful throughout the entire United States.

The June 24 ruling came in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, court file 19-1392.

To read the Supreme Court Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health decision, go to: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/19-1392_6j37.pdf

In the case, the only state-licensed abortion clinic in Mississippi opposed the state's Gestational Age Act, which allows abortions after 15 weeks gestation only for medical emergencies or severe fetal abnormality. Citing Roe, lower courts held that the state statute was unconstitutional.

Politico published the draft document dated Feb. 10 on May 2 without disclosing its source.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote the majority opinion which the other five conservative justices joined. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote a dissenting opinion that was joined by the other two liberal justices.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

 

