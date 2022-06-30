Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Christie Haugh Jacobson

 
Christie Haugh Jacobson passed away suddenly after a courageous battle with cancer, May 26, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Eric Jacobson of Temecula, California. Also heartbroken are her parents, Granger and Marjorie Haugh, her sister Lynne and husband Ivan Rios, and brother Scott and wife Shannon.

Christie was a true California girl. Born in Westminster, California, July 16, 1967, she then attended all her school years in Fallbrook, California. She worked in Orange County and completed her bachelor's degree in fine arts at UCLA.

Christie loved art, touring museums (especially the Dali) and traveling with Eric. Her favorite destinations were the Cayman Islands, Hawaii and Barcelona. Christie's infectious laugh and sense of humor will be missed by all those who knew her. She added sparkle to every room, and had a great love of animals, especially cats and horses.

At a future time, there will be family gatherings to celebrate her life. Memories and condolences may be sent to [email protected]

"You can remember her and only that she's gone, or you can cherish her memory and let it live on."

 

