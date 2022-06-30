Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Chamber events start with Fallbrook Wine Trail

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/1/2022 at 8:07am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has several events planned for July. They are:

Friday, July 1 and Sunday, Aug. 14 – Fallbrook Wine Trail

Friday, July 8 – Networking Lunch at Waterwise Botanicals, noon

Thursday, July 14 – SunUpper hosted by USA Homes & Loans at Chamber, 9 a.m.

Friday, July 15 – Business Breakfast Club at Fallbrook Coffee Co., 9 a.m.

Wednesday, July 20 – SunDowner hosted by Fallbrook Historical Society at the Reche Schoolhouse, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 26 - Modern Marketing Lunch & Learn Seminar at FRHD Community Health & Wellness Center, 11:30 a.m.

Friday, July 29 – Lunch Mob at Nessy Burgers, noon

The chamber is located at 111 S. Main Ave. For more information on these events, call 760-728-5845 or email [email protected]

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021