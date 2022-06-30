Chamber events start with Fallbrook Wine Trail

Last updated 7/1/2022 at 8:07am

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has several events planned for July. They are:

Friday, July 1 and Sunday, Aug. 14 – Fallbrook Wine Trail

Friday, July 8 – Networking Lunch at Waterwise Botanicals, noon

Thursday, July 14 – SunUpper hosted by USA Homes & Loans at Chamber, 9 a.m.

Friday, July 15 – Business Breakfast Club at Fallbrook Coffee Co., 9 a.m.

Wednesday, July 20 – SunDowner hosted by Fallbrook Historical Society at the Reche Schoolhouse, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 26 - Modern Marketing Lunch & Learn Seminar at FRHD Community Health & Wellness Center, 11:30 a.m.

Friday, July 29 – Lunch Mob at Nessy Burgers, noon

The chamber is located at 111 S. Main Ave. For more information on these events, call 760-728-5845 or email [email protected]

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.