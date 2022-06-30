Dozens of County Events This Independence Day Weekend

SAN DIEGO - As the United States gets ready to celebrate its 246th anniversary Monday, events throughout San Diego County can keep citizens waving the red, white and blue all weekend.

Saturday will kick off Independence weekend with Coronado's 2022 Crown City Classic 5k and 12k races at Coronado Tidelands Park, 2000 Mullinex Drive. Enjoy live music at the main stage as well as Taiko drummers along the course.

On Sunday, Oceanside will host a fireworks display at SoCal Soccer Complex at El Corazon, 3300 El Corazon Drive, in celebration of Oceanside's 134th anniversary of the city's incorporation. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

There will be food available onsite beginning at 5:30 p.m. This year's event

will feature live entertainment, a family fun zone with inflatables, a picnic area and food vendors.

Coronado will continue Independence Day events with a concert in Spreckels Park, 601 Orange Ave., at 6 p.m., a circumnavigation of the "island'' bike ride at 6 p.m. and an all-class reunion at 6:30 p.m. 601 Orange Ave.

At 9 p.m., The Mission Bay Yacht Club will host 3rd of July fireworks, returning after a 10-year hiatus. Mission Bay Yacht Club, 1215 El Carmel Place.

The Gaslamp Quarter will host its Third of July Laser Show along Fifth Avenue downtown. The Budweiser Clydesdale horses will make an appearance beginning at 4 p.m.

On Monday, nearly every city in the county will have festivities to celebrate the Fourth of July. Here's an inexhaustive list:

-- Vista will begin the party with its Independence Day celebration at Brengle Terrace Park. Park opens at 7 a.m., Moonlight Amphitheatre opens at 5 p.m. The DecaDames will perform at 7:35 p.m. and again after the fireworks, which begin at 9 p.m.;

-- The Coronado Independence Day Celebration will begin with a parade at 10 a.m., Navy Leap Frogs aerial demonstration at 2 p.m., several concerts at multiple locations at 4 and 5 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. over Glorietta Bay,