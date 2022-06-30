Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Karen Ossenfort 

Late evening I-15 crash lands injured driver in hospital

 
Last updated 7/6/2022 at 10:11am



Southbound I-15 and Highway 76 was the scene of a roll over accident Tuesday, July 5.

According to the spokesperson for North County Fire Protection District, the sedan was traveling at high speeds when it left the freeway at Highway 76 and rolled over, coming to rest in the Park & Ride lot.

The spokesperson said that the adult patient was able to self extricate from the mangled vehicle.

The patient sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Palomar Hospital.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

 

