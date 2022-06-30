Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Civil rights are expanding to the unborn

 
Last updated 7/1/2022 at 8:03am



In now post Roe v. Wade America, it should be imperative that an innocent unborn baby have just a fraction of the due process rights that a heinous convicted serial killer or terrorist routinely gets while waiting on death row for 20 years, or 30 years, or longer.

Is it so out of the question to have even a splinter of the due process guaranteed to even a condemned vicious murderer, during an unborn baby’s first nine months inside of his/her mother’s womb? Some reasonable due process and legal considerations should not be that great or impossible of a guarantee.

Civil rights movements have always been about expanding the circle of those who are worthy of dignity and due process, from minorities, to women, and now to the unborn.

In the meantime, it’s heartening to see that the United States of America just earned back a little piece of its soul today.

Rick Reiss

 

