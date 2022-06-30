Probation youth learn life skills through woodworking program
Last updated 7/1/2022 at 8:05am
Chuck Westerheide
County of San Diego Communications Office
Students at the County Probation Department's new Youth Transition Campus held a woodworking exhibition Friday, June 17. The youth got to show off their projects built over the last year in Career and Technical Education classes at the new Kearny Mesa campus and at the East Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility.
The students have created Adirondack chairs, an entertainment center, a baby crib, a sideboard and two tables. The projects were presented by the youth and then each item sold to raise money for tools and materials to be used f...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)