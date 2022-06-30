Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Probation youth learn life skills through woodworking program

 
Last updated 7/1/2022 at 8:05am

This gliding Adirondack chair is one of the projects made by students in the County Probation Department's Career and Technical Education program. Village News/Courtesy photo

Chuck Westerheide

County of San Diego Communications Office

Students at the County Probation Department's new Youth Transition Campus held a woodworking exhibition Friday, June 17. The youth got to show off their projects built over the last year in Career and Technical Education classes at the new Kearny Mesa campus and at the East Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility.

The students have created Adirondack chairs, an entertainment center, a baby crib, a sideboard and two tables. The projects were presented by the youth and then each item sold to raise money for tools and materials to be used f...



