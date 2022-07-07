Latest election results with 4,600 ballots to be tallied
Compiled by Karen Ossenfort from information on SDVOTE.com
There are 1,933,846 registered voters in San Diego County. Only 672,912 ballots were cast with only 34.8% of voters casting ballots The election results are not final yet and the next update is planned for July 7.
Out of the 672,912 ballots cast were 627,706 mail-in ballots and 45,206 voting center ballots.
These are election results as of June 29, with only 34.8% counted.
Statewide results
Governor
Gavin Newsom, Dem., 55.9%
Brian Dahle, Rep., 17.7%
Lt. Governor
Eleni Kounalakis, Dem., 52.7%
Angela E. Underwood Jacobs, Rep., 19.9%
Secretary of State
Shirley N. Weber, Dem., 59.0%
Rob Bernosky, Rep., 18.8%
Controller
Lahnee Chen, Rep., 37.2%
Malia M. Cohen, Dem., 22.7%
Treasurer
Fiona Ma, Dem., 57.5%
Andrew Po, Rep., 17.0%
Attorney General
Rob Bonta, Dem., 54.4%
Nathan Hochman, Rep., 18.2%
Insurance Commissioner
Ricardo Lara, Dem., 35.9%
Robert Howell, Rep., 18.1%
Marc Levine, Dem., 18.0%
State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Tony K. Thurmond, 45.9%
Lance Ray Christensen, 11.9%
US Senator Full Term
Alex Padilla, Dem., 54.2%
Mark P. Meuser, Rep., 14.9%
US Senator Partial Term
Alex Padilla, Dem., 55.1%
Mark P. Meuser, Rep., 22.1%
District contests
Member State Board of Equalization
Mike Schaeffer, Dem., 35.9%
David Dodson, Dem., 15%
Denis R. Bilodeau, Rep., 14.2%
US Representative 48th District
Darrell Issa, Rep., 61.5%
Stephen Houlihan, Dem., 27.8%
State Senator 40th District
Brian Jones, Rep., 54.43%
Joseph C. Rocha, Dem., 45.6%
Member of the State Assembly 75th District
Marie Waldron, Rep., 63.5%
Randy Voepel, Rep., 36.5%
Member of the State Assembly 77th District
Tasha Boerner Horvath, Dem., 60.9%
Dan Downey, Rep., 39.1%
Judge of Superior Court Office #32
Pennie K. McLaughlin, 100%
Judge of Superior Court Office #35
Mike Murphy, 40.31%
Rebecca Kanter, 37.74%
Michael J. Flemming, 21.96%
Judge of Superior Court Office #36
Pete Murray, 39.87%
Peter Singer, 30.57%
Chris Lawson, 29.57%
Board of Supervisors District #4
Nathan Fletcher, 62.15%
Sheriff
Kelly Anne Martinez, 37.51%
John Hermmerling, 20.39%
Dave Myers, 18.99%
