Latest election results with 4,600 ballots to be tallied

Compiled by Karen Ossenfort from information on SDVOTE.com

There are 1,933,846 registered voters in San Diego County. Only 672,912 ballots were cast with only 34.8% of voters casting ballots The election results are not final yet and the next update is planned for July 7.

Out of the 672,912 ballots cast were 627,706 mail-in ballots and 45,206 voting center ballots.

These are election results as of June 29, with only 34.8% counted.

Statewide results

Governor

Gavin Newsom, Dem., 55.9%

Brian Dahle, Rep., 17.7%

Lt. Governor

Eleni Kounalakis, Dem., 52.7%

Angela E. Underwood Jacobs, Rep., 19.9%

Secretary of State

Shirley N. Weber, Dem., 59.0%

Rob Bernosky, Rep., 18.8%

Controller

Lahnee Chen, Rep., 37.2%

Malia M. Cohen, Dem., 22.7%

Treasurer

Fiona Ma, Dem., 57.5%

Andrew Po, Rep., 17.0%

Attorney General

Rob Bonta, Dem., 54.4%

Nathan Hochman, Rep., 18.2%

Insurance Commissioner

Ricardo Lara, Dem., 35.9%

Robert Howell, Rep., 18.1%

Marc Levine, Dem., 18.0%

State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Tony K. Thurmond, 45.9%

Lance Ray Christensen, 11.9%

US Senator Full Term

Alex Padilla, Dem., 54.2%

Mark P. Meuser, Rep., 14.9%

US Senator Partial Term

Alex Padilla, Dem., 55.1%

Mark P. Meuser, Rep., 22.1%

District contests

Member State Board of Equalization

Mike Schaeffer, Dem., 35.9%

David Dodson, Dem., 15%

Denis R. Bilodeau, Rep., 14.2%

US Representative 48th District

Darrell Issa, Rep., 61.5%

Stephen Houlihan, Dem., 27.8%

State Senator 40th District

Brian Jones, Rep., 54.43%

Joseph C. Rocha, Dem., 45.6%

Member of the State Assembly 75th District

Marie Waldron, Rep., 63.5%

Randy Voepel, Rep., 36.5%

Member of the State Assembly 77th District

Tasha Boerner Horvath, Dem., 60.9%

Dan Downey, Rep., 39.1%

Judge of Superior Court Office #32

Pennie K. McLaughlin, 100%

Judge of Superior Court Office #35

Mike Murphy, 40.31%

Rebecca Kanter, 37.74%

Michael J. Flemming, 21.96%

Judge of Superior Court Office #36

Pete Murray, 39.87%

Peter Singer, 30.57%

Chris Lawson, 29.57%

Board of Supervisors District #4

Nathan Fletcher, 62.15%

Sheriff

Kelly Anne Martinez, 37.51%

John Hermmerling, 20.39%

Dave Myers, 18.99%