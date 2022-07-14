Blaze burns close to an acre in Good Hope
GOOD HOPE (CNS) - A brush fire that erupted today in a mulch pile in
Good Hope burned nearly an acre before firefighters stopped it.
The non-injury blaze was reported about 3:45 p.m. in the 21300 block
of Sharp Road, near Main Street, just north of Highway 74, according to the
Riverside County Fire Department.
The agency said that multiple engine crews were sent to the location
and encountered flames in a field, burning at a slow rate between roads.
No homes or other structures were threatened.
A Cal Fire water-dropping helicopter was called in to make runs on the
brusher, aiding firefighters in halting its advance.
The forward rate of spread was stopped at 4:12 p.m., according to
officials at the scene. The blaze was fully contained a short time later.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
