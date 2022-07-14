Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Karen Ossenfort 

Motorcycle vs vehicle collision sends one to hospital

 
Last updated 7/14/2022 at 3:12pm



A motorcycle vs vehicle collision at around 7 p.m. on July 13, by Turnagain Apartments on East Mission Road sent the motorcyclist to the hospital.

According to North County Fire, the adult patient was transported to Camp Pendleton Hospital with injuries.

Another accident occurred around 12:15 a.m. today, July 14, on the I-15 southbound ramp from the scales at South Rainbow Valley Blvd., Rainbow.

It was a minor accident without injuries, according to North County Fire.

 

