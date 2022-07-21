Jeanne Schultz Cusimano passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 9, 2022, after many years battling pancreatic cancer. Jeanne was born in January 1947 in Hollywood, the first of two daughters for Sam and Carolyn Schultz. Jeanne graduated from Hollywood High School in 1964 and went on to get her Bachelor's degree from UCLA in South American Studies.

Jeanne lived in the Los Angeles area and had a fulfilling 30+ year career in Staff Relations at LAUSD. After retirement, Jeanne and her husband Joe moved down to Fallbrook, California in 2000.

Jeanne was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.

Jeanne will be remembered for her insatiable thirst for knowledge, which led her to some incredible travels all over the world together with her beloved husband and many family members and friends through the years.

Jeanne was an incredible cook and loved entertaining with her gourmet group. She was a Jeopardy enthusiast and especially loved introducing her grandchildren to new experiences and learning opportunities.

Jeanne was a very active member of the Fallbrook community, participating in many groups and cultural events including Newcomers, the Vintage Car Club, the Questor's group and was a big supporter of the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

She was known for her quick wit, love of international cultures (especially South America and Mexico) and her ability to remember things forever. Jeanne lived life to the fullest while fighting pancreatic cancer for over five years.

Jeanne is survived by her husband Joseph, her son Kevin and his wife Michele and grandchildren Nicholas and Samantha along with her stepchildren Curt, Kim and Louie and their families.

No funeral service will be held, but a life celebration will be planned by her family in the coming year.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network of which Jeanne was a strong supporter: https://www.pancan.org/