Joan Cox Hemstreet, 88, of Fallbrook, Ca., passed away June 29, 2022, of natural causes. She was attended on the day of her death by her daughter Cindy Keck and her son Craig Hemstreet.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, John and Esther Cox; her sisters Mary and Doris, and her brother Stewart. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Keck of Fallbrook, her son Craig Hemstreet of Carbondale, Illinois, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was a native Californian, born in Santa Maria on March 6, 1934. She was a wife and mother, a part time substitute teacher and an owner/operator of a wholesale plant nursery. She was a dedicated PEO member and a 50-year resident of Fallbrook.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2022, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook.