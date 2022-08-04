ScareCrew prepares for Fallbrook Scarecrow Days

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Scarecrow Days, Oct. 1 – 31, find the ScareCREW hustling to finish creating and building new scarecrows, refurbishing older ones along with making kits in time to make room for the workshops in September.

ScareCREW is announcing this year's workshop schedule for businesses and residents. Dates are Sept. 1, 2, 38, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Workshops are held at 300 N. Brandon St., Unit 6.

Register for a workshop at fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org or call 760-728-5845. Appointments can be made on special days for larger groups. ScareCrew members will be on hand to help with any assistance needed to build a scarecrow. Frame kits and heads are available for purchase along with other accessories. Or attendees can bring their own accessories.

Kids' Corner will be back again this year at The Farmers & Artisan Market on 111S Main Ave. on Saturdays in September and October. There will be scarecrow activities for the kids and Scarecrow Days information for the adults. Kids can create while parents shop.

Submitted by BJ Maus and the ScareCREW.