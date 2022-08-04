Theo Elarbee returned to Heaven on Aug. 6, 2020, at his home in Fallbrook, holding the hand of his eternal companion, Tonya. Born in Bryan, Texas on Sept. 16, 1952, to a military family, his travels were many and far from England to Guam and many bases in the U.S.

He was preceded in death by his father, Theodore, Sr. and sister Laura Lynn; survived by his wife, mother Johanna, three sisters, two brothers, daughters Johanna and Jennifer, son Jared and several nieces and nephews.

A hard worker from an early age, Theo worked at the printing office at Norton AFB while still in high school, graduating from San Gorgonio. He was in the construction industry for many years becoming a journeyman glazier, adding beauty and function to all his homes and creating many beautiful stained-glass art pieces.

He attended Riverside City College, received his BS from La Sierra University and completed his Masters of Social Work at Walla Walla. As an MSW, Theo helped hundreds of people through the complexity of life changes, working in mental health, child and adult protective services, home health and hospice.

Theo was a friend to many, best friend to a lucky few. His sanctuary and joy was riding his hopped-up Razr out in nature. The sand dunes of Glamis were his Heaven on Earth – from rollout to farewell bonfire, fast as possible, pedal to the metal. We miss you, Papa.