Women's program to talk about diabetes and love

Nancy Jo Wright will talk about diabetes and the heart at the Fallbrook Women's Connection brunch, Aug. 19.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all women to attend an informational brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Tradition Estates and Gardens, Friday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon, doors open at 9:30 a.m.

Allen Sargent will provide music at the brunch at The Grand Tradition.

Featuring "Your Diabetes, Your Heart," Nancy Jo Wright, a master certified health coach, will help the women understand what diabetes is and its link to heart disease and stroke with the goal of helping them take charge of their health to reduce their risk.

Music will be provided by Fallbrook's very own singer/songwriter Allen Sargent.

With "In Search of a Father's Love," guest speaker Sue Koska, a make-up artist for TV commercials, will share how she struggled with wanting approval and being loved and accepted.

The cost per ticket is $30, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near Econo Lodge.

Free Child care will be provided for younger children with reservations which are encouraged. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723- 3633 or email [email protected] Sponsored by Stonecroft.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.