Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

RE: 'Beloved longtime thrift store shut its doors, but not by choice' [Village News, 7/28/22]

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/3/2022 at 11:57am



I’m responding to last week’s excellent but sad article regarding our beloved St Johns Thrift shop. This shop was more than a place to buy things at a reasonable price, it was also the home of a community who donated large amounts of money to many worthy causes here in Fallbrook, such as Fallbrook Senior Center, Fallbrook Food Pantry and many others.

This shop has been in Fallbrook for over 70 years and in its current location for over 20 years. Both volunteers and many customers felt like family. Some customers actually cried when they heard that we were closing.

As one of the board members, we were asked to meet with Betsy Chin and her real estate staff. We assumed we were going to be asked more rent (we were on a month to month lease).

We were totally taken by surprise when we were presented with a 30 day eviction notice. Betsy is in her right to evict us for probably for a more lucrative tenant, but she did not give too much thought about how many worthwhile causes her company is affecting here in our friendly village of Fallbrook.

Jayne Bendel

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/03/2022 17:55