Traffic delays due to lane closure scheduled for late August and September
Last updated 8/19/2022 at 12:32pm
FALLBROOK – Crews will be performing Winter Haven pipeline replacement work requiring road closures and subsequent traffic delays from Green Canyon to Winterwarm roads, Tuesday, Aug. 16 to Thursday, Aug. 18 for a Fallbrook Public Utility District pipeline replacement.
The roads will only be closed during working hours, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Electronic signage will warn drivers of the closures.
The schedule for later closures is as follows:
· Monday & Tuesday, Aug. 22-23, from Haven Crest to Sunny Crest roads
· Wednesday & Thursday, Aug. 24-25, from Green Canyon to Winterwarm roads
· Tuesday, Aug. 30, from Winter Haven, between Alta Vista and Winterwarm roads
· Monday, Sept. 12, final road paving from Haven Crest to Green Canyon roads
· Tuesday, Sept. 13, final road paving from Green Canyon to Winterwarm roads
Any updates during the shutdown will be posted on http://www.fpud.com. The project is a replacement of a 12-inch water main from Haven Crest to Winterwarm roads. For the latest info, visit https://www.fpud.com/shutdown-updates-construction.
