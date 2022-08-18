CDC updates COVID-19 recommendations during busy news cycle

Julie Reeder

Publisher

This week, in the middle of much controversial news, the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which was reportedly called that for marketing purposes and is now being called a climate bill by many news outlets.

Then there was the historic raid on Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. Trump, it should be noted, is likely a political opponent for President Biden in 2024. There will continue to be controversy over that raid until there is more transparency from beginning to end, especially in light of how the DNC and the security agencies wrongly went after Trump and misused even the Foriegn Intelligence Surveillance court. It appears as though Durham’s investigation of the security agencies involve some of the same characters that are again involved in the raid of Mir-a-Lago.

Also in the news, former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith who pleaded guilty to falsifying a document that the FBI used to obtain a FISA warrant on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page was just granted his law license again. A slap on the wrist for blatantly committing fraud in collusion to initiate an investigation of the President of the United States.

This fraud action was one of many that helped fuel the divide in the country, cost over $32 billion, and further eroded the trust the American people have in our government and our security agencies.

The political climate is getting worse as the leadership in the FBI and political leaders get even more desperate to find something on former President Trump and keep him from running in 2024.

What I personally found very important this week, also getting very little coverage in light of all the other news, was the updated guidance last week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and COVID-19 quarantine recommendations and guidelines.

The CDC issued updated guidance stating, in part, that risk for illness from COVID-19 “is considerably reduced by immunity derived from vaccination, previous infection, or both” and that “persons who have had COVID-19 but are not vaccinated have some degree of protection against severe illness from their previous infection.”

The CDC funded one study indicating the protection is higher than that from the COVID-19 vaccines and there have been studies from other countries as well that have shown vaccination is effective, but protection drops significantly in the three months after the shot, whereas people who have natural immunity have it for years. The CDC is still pushing “vaccines” as the most effective defense against COVID-19 in spite of the studies worldwide showing you need a booster every three months for it to be effective and the fact there have been millions of adverse effects and 30,000 deaths from the vaccines and boosters alone.

Entities who have held on to their COVID-19 mandates will need to pay attention to CDC guidance or face lawsuits, according to Mark Chenoweth, president and general counsel at the New Civil Liberties Alliance. He said in a recent press release that lawsuits are coming for entities that don't change COVID-19 mandates after the CDC update.

The issue is that these entities who have won lawsuits against their employees have previously used the CDC guidance as the basis of their legal position.

Now as the CDC rolls back their quarantine recommendations for people, regardless of vaccination status, citing the high amount of immunity in the U.S. population from vaccination, prior infection, or both, businesses, schools and other entities will need to change their policies as well.

I’m sure there will be more on this to come, but it just seemed like it was relegated to the back of the room while higher profile news was dictating the news cycle.

It’s a little late, but I’m glad they are finally following the science.