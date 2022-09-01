Sheriff's Log
Aug. 8
4500 block Olive Hill Ave. Stolen vehicle, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, felony bench warrant
Aug. 10
300 block E. Alvarado St. Report of fraud
Live Oak Road Call for service location fraud
300 block Heald Ln Found property
Aug. 12
321000 block Aquaduct Road Petty theft/vandalism
Aug. 14
3100 block Rainbow Valley Blvd Domestic violence, manufacture/sale/possess/ of large capacity magazine - obstruct/resist officer with minor injury
Aug. 15
600 block E. Elder St. Assault with a deadly weapon
300 block Dun Blazer Way Fraud
Aug. 16
1100 block S. Mission Rd. Battery
2900 block Olive Hill Rd. Battery
Aug. 17
5500 block Mission Rd Bonsall Display of deadly weapon in threatening manner other than firearm
4700 block Pala Rd. Petty theft
Aug. 18
1900 block Rainbow Valley Blvd. Obtain money by false pretense/fraud
De Luz Rd. burglary/vehicle
1300 block Banyon Dr. Burglary vehicle
100 block S. Mission Road Possession of controlled substance, felony warrant
Reche Road @ Via Gianni Turco Felony bench warrant/suspicious person
1100 block Sport Fischer Dr. Oceanside Missing person
Aug. 19
1700 block Rice Canyon Rd. Grand theft/jewelry
300 block Iowa St. Family disturbance
400 block W. Elder St. Under the influence of controlled substance
1200 block of S. Main Ave. Shoplifting liquor and food
Camino del Cielo Burglary vehicle
200 block W. Clemmens Lane Mental health crisis/72 hour observation
41000 block De Luz Murrieta Rd. Trespassing/felony warrant
35100 block Persano Pl. Domestic violence
Aug. 20
200 block E. Fallbrook St. Death-Medical Examiner case
4400 block Fallsbrae Rd. Suspicious person/possession of controlled substance
5700 block Olive Hill Rd. Mental Health Evaluation/72 hour observation
400 block W. Clemmens Ln Domestic violence
5600 block Jubilee Dr. Domestic violence/simple battery
Aug. 21
1600 block El Rancho Lane Missing person at-risk
Alturas Rd. Under influence of controlled substance
1600 block Pala Lake Dr. Assist other agency/Death
2500 block Wilt Rd. Suspicious person/felony bench warrant
600 block De Luz Rd. Mental Disorder/72 hour watch
800 block Morro Rd. Battery on person
900 block Woodcreek Spousal cohabitant abuse with serious injury
Aug. 22
400 block Palomino Rd. Petty theft
1100 block S. Mission Rd. CVS - Shoplifting
Hwy 76 off Horse Creek Ranch Road Exp. registration/possession of controlled substance
1800 block Santa Margarita Dr. Found narcotics/narcotics seizure
1900 block Acacia Lane Domestic violence
400 block W. Clemmens Lane Violation of Protective Restraining Order
200 block Pankey Road Burglary vehicle
100 block W. Clemmens Lane Stolen vehicle
Aug.. 23
200 block E. Fig St. Controlled substance/paraphernalia/6 counts felony/reckless possession of explosive/destructive devices /known stolen property/felony warrants
3100 block Cherrypoint Ct. Grand theft/automotive parts
1200 block Via de Maranatha Domestic violence
200 block W. Clemmens Ln Mental disorder/72 hr. Observation
2100 block Morro Rd. Report of death
Aug. 24
500 block Ammunition Rd. Suspicious person/felony/possession/purchase for sale/narcotics/controlled substance/manufacture/sale leaded cane/billy
800 block Olive Ave 2 felony bench warrants/possession of narcotic/controlled substance
200 block W. Clemmens Ln Possession/purchase for sale narcotics/controlled substance/probation violation
900 block E. Mission Road Vandalism to vehicle
1200 block Morro Rd Domestic violence
