Sheriff's Log

Last updated 9/1/2022 at 5:27pm

Aug. 8

4500 block Olive Hill Ave. Stolen vehicle, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, felony bench warrant

Aug. 10

300 block E. Alvarado St. Report of fraud

Live Oak Road Call for service location fraud

300 block Heald Ln Found property

Aug. 12

321000 block Aquaduct Road Petty theft/vandalism

Aug. 14

3100 block Rainbow Valley Blvd Domestic violence, manufacture/sale/possess/ of large capacity magazine - obstruct/resist officer with minor injury

Aug. 15

600 block E. Elder St. Assault with a deadly weapon

300 block Dun Blazer Way Fraud

Aug. 16

1100 block S. Mission Rd. Battery

2900 block Olive Hill Rd. Battery

Aug. 17

5500 block Mission Rd Bonsall Display of deadly weapon in threatening manner other than firearm

4700 block Pala Rd. Petty theft

Aug. 18

1900 block Rainbow Valley Blvd. Obtain money by false pretense/fraud

De Luz Rd. burglary/vehicle

1300 block Banyon Dr. Burglary vehicle

100 block S. Mission Road Possession of controlled substance, felony warrant

Reche Road @ Via Gianni Turco Felony bench warrant/suspicious person

1100 block Sport Fischer Dr. Oceanside Missing person

Aug. 19

1700 block Rice Canyon Rd. Grand theft/jewelry

300 block Iowa St. Family disturbance

400 block W. Elder St. Under the influence of controlled substance

1200 block of S. Main Ave. Shoplifting liquor and food

Camino del Cielo Burglary vehicle

200 block W. Clemmens Lane Mental health crisis/72 hour observation

41000 block De Luz Murrieta Rd. Trespassing/felony warrant

35100 block Persano Pl. Domestic violence

Aug. 20

200 block E. Fallbrook St. Death-Medical Examiner case

4400 block Fallsbrae Rd. Suspicious person/possession of controlled substance

5700 block Olive Hill Rd. Mental Health Evaluation/72 hour observation

400 block W. Clemmens Ln Domestic violence

5600 block Jubilee Dr. Domestic violence/simple battery

Aug. 21

1600 block El Rancho Lane Missing person at-risk

Alturas Rd. Under influence of controlled substance

1600 block Pala Lake Dr. Assist other agency/Death

2500 block Wilt Rd. Suspicious person/felony bench warrant

600 block De Luz Rd. Mental Disorder/72 hour watch

800 block Morro Rd. Battery on person

900 block Woodcreek Spousal cohabitant abuse with serious injury

Aug. 22

400 block Palomino Rd. Petty theft

1100 block S. Mission Rd. CVS - Shoplifting

Hwy 76 off Horse Creek Ranch Road Exp. registration/possession of controlled substance

1800 block Santa Margarita Dr. Found narcotics/narcotics seizure

1900 block Acacia Lane Domestic violence

400 block W. Clemmens Lane Violation of Protective Restraining Order

200 block Pankey Road Burglary vehicle

100 block W. Clemmens Lane Stolen vehicle

Aug.. 23

200 block E. Fig St. Controlled substance/paraphernalia/6 counts felony/reckless possession of explosive/destructive devices /known stolen property/felony warrants

3100 block Cherrypoint Ct. Grand theft/automotive parts

1200 block Via de Maranatha Domestic violence

200 block W. Clemmens Ln Mental disorder/72 hr. Observation

2100 block Morro Rd. Report of death

Aug. 24

500 block Ammunition Rd. Suspicious person/felony/possession/purchase for sale/narcotics/controlled substance/manufacture/sale leaded cane/billy

800 block Olive Ave 2 felony bench warrants/possession of narcotic/controlled substance

200 block W. Clemmens Ln Possession/purchase for sale narcotics/controlled substance/probation violation

900 block E. Mission Road Vandalism to vehicle

1200 block Morro Rd Domestic violence