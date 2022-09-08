FGMS meeting to feature talk on local geology

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Gem And Mineral Society is holding its general meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. The presentation, “The Ground Underneath You!” will be on the geology of San Diego County and given by Chuck Houser.

The talk includes tectonic evolution (yes, the earth can evolve), major rock units (and minor ones too), and current tectonics and geohazards (the dangers lurking underneath you) of San Diego County.

Admission is free as is the parking. There will be a raffle and light refreshments, at the FGMS Meeting Room, 123 W. Alvarado St.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Gem And Mineral Society.