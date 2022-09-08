FPUD increases recycled capital budget
Last updated 9/8/2022 at 11:25am
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Fallbrook Public Utility District’s 2022-23 recycled water capital budget has been increased.
A 5-0 FPUD board vote Aug. 25 amended the appropriation for FPUD’s Water Supply Reliability Project. The budgeted amount was increased from $105,000 to $456,000; the total capital budget was increased from $7,773,350 to $8,124,350, and FPUD’s total budget was increased from $41,552,368 to $41,903,368.
"This was to match the capital budget appropriations and put them in line with the revised budget, to make sure the way grant funds were allocated against t...
