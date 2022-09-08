Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announces new San Ysidro Port Director Mariza Marin

 
Last updated 9/8/2022 at 12:20pm



SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the appointment of Mariza Marin as the new port director at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, Thursday, Aug. 31.

“It is truly an honor to have the opportunity to serve the communities of Tijuana and San Diego, my hometown. The women and men of CBP at the San Ysidro Port of Entry work tirelessly to keep our nation and communities safe, while ensuring the prosperity and health of our binational communities. I am privileged and humbled to lead such an amazing workforce into the future,” Marin said.

The San Ysidro Port Director overse...



