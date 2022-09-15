Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Anita Marciel-Williams

 
Last updated 9/15/2022 at 2:33pm

Anita Marciel-Williams, 87 years of age, born in Hawaii, died on January 22, 2022, in California. A proud Navy wife, she and her family were stationed on Camp Pendleton 1981 – 1985 and lived in Fallbrook 1985 – 1989.

A devoted Mom, she is survived by children Beth Young, Mark Williams, Stefani Williams-Nelson, and Zoe Williams; preceded in death by Aimee Williams. Mark, Stef, Aimee, and Zoe are all graduates of Fallbrook High School (‘82, ‘83, ‘87, and ‘88).

Anita supported her children at football games, swim meets, chorus and glee concerts, and was a passionate Marching Warrior Band Booster! She worked for the Fallbrook Enterprise for three years in layout, proof reading, and editing.

 

