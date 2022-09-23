More than 5,000 run or walk to build better health at Live Well San Diego 5K

Fernanda Lopez Halvorson

County of San Diego Communications Office

More than 5,000 participants ran and walked through and around the County Waterfront Park Sunday morning for the Live Well San Diego 5K, and Kids 1-Mile Fun Run presented by San Diego County Credit Union and in partnership with 211 San Diego.

The free annual event, on in-person hiatus for the past two years due to the pandemic, saw its largest participation ever today, doubling previous years’ numbers.

Runners, walkers and participants of all ages enthusiastically hit the pavement off the starting line, some pushing str...