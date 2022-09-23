County accepting applications for available federal grants

Fernanda Lopez Halvorson

County of San Diego Communications Office

Do you have an idea to improve your neighborhood?

The county is accepting applications for funding from the Community Development Block Grant, a federal program that provides annual grants to states, cities, and counties. Applications are open through Nov. 4.

Federal CDBG funds have been used to improve local youth and senior centers, parks, streets, drainage systems, accessibility issues, and fire facilities.

Community members and non-profit organizations are invited to propose projects that benefit low and moderate-income...