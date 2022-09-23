Residential fire caused by electrical malfunction

The North County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in the area of the 35000 block of Shetland Hills E in the Horse Creek Ridge community in Fallbrook on September 23, at 7:38 pm.

NCFPD crews arrived on the scene at 7:45 pm and found heavy smoke in an attached garage. Crews forced open a side door to the garage and found a fire held in check by the residential sprinkler system. The fire damage was minimal charring a flat workbench and the nearby drywall. The fire was contained to the garage and the main house was unaffected. A working sprinkler system and a quick-fire department response resulted in minimal fire damage. The cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction of a battery charging unit. There were no injuries.