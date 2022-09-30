Gary George Vix passed away suddenly on Sept. 21, 2022. A long-time resident of Fallbrook, to Gary, nobody was a stranger. Born in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1943, Gary and his family moved to Alameda, California, to Corcoran, California, and then to Fallbrook where he attended elementary school and graduated from Fallbrook High School in 1961; he was active in the Fallbrook High School Alumni Association.

All who knew Gary were made better from his acquaintance and his sharing of a bit of trivia and/or local history and lore. Whether through conversation or written projects (Gary wrote a Fallbrook Sourcebook article comparing Fallbrook to the town of Bedford Falls in Frank Capra's "It's a Wonderful Life"), Gary loved digging into the history of his town.

Gary also loved music, especially epic scores like Miklos Rozsa's "El Cid." He played trombone in the Fallbrook High School Marching band, earning the title of Drum Major his senior year. Both Gary and his brother Marlin Vix, were chosen to play "Brother's Polka" written by E. Keith Popejoy, who was responsible for Gary learning to play trombone. After graduating from San Jose State University, Gary became a band teacher, started his family, and finally moved back to his beloved Fallbrook, his final home.

Locals could often find him at The Donut Pantry and our local hardware store. If you saw his faded school bus yellow 1973 Ford Courier pickup, you just had to smile.

Gary was preceded in death by his sister, Jacqueline "Jackie" Vix; mother Lenore "Andy" Vix and father Harry Vix. Gary is survived by his wife, Susan Vix; brother Marlin Vix (Cindy), daughter Lori Vix-Grossgold (Jon), sons Damon Vix (Erin), Dale Vix (Jordan), daughter Megan Siems (Phil); grandchildren Mackenzie and Kendal Grossgold, Maeve and Jake Siems; numerous nieces, nephews, friends, acquaintances and his 1947 Ford Sportsman.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:

Fallbrook Alumni Association's Jackie Vix Award

P.O. Box 596

Fallbrook CA 92088