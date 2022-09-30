Deputies subdue combative man

Deputies place "The Wrap" on Theo McPherson while he is on the ground, so they can get him ready to be transported to the Palomar Psychiatric Ward.

Deputies with the Fallbrook Sheriff's Department arrested a combative man in his 30s on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 29, using a method called "The Wrap" to subdue him.

Once subdued, the combative man can be placed into the patrol car.

Theo McPherson, known in the area for having incidents with authorities, was arrested outside El Toro Market at Mission Road and Main Avenue. The man reportedly made suicidal comments and was taken to the Palomar Psychiatric Ward. He may have been a drug user, according to witnesses.

Lt. Aldo Hernandez, commander of the Fallbrook substation, said "The Wrap" is an effective method in cases like this. He said it can be called a use of force, but that it's for the safety of the individual and deputies.

Faced with a combative person, deputies pile onto a struggling suspect to subdue him with the device. A stiff nylon blanket is wrapped around a person's legs and strapped in place to keep him or her from kicking. In addition, a chest harness holds their handcuffed hands in place and keeps them sitting upright, so they can breathe easily.

Hernandez said the procedure is more popular throughout the county. He said The Wrap is much faster to deploy and takes fewer officers than old-style maximum restraints.