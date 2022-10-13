Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

North County Fire to hold open house, Oct. 15

 
Last updated 10/13/2022 at 4:47pm



FALLBROOK – North County Fire invites everyone to its open house, Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Station 1, 315 E. Ivy St. Visitors will be able to get up close to fire engines and ambulances, take pictures with Smokey Bear, watch a car extraction demonstration at 11:30, get information on fire safety and wildfire preparedness.

There will also be helicopter landings at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. They will also meet local organizations and learn about their services. A food fundraiser will be held by local fire explorers.

For more information, visit http://www.ncfire.org.

Submitted by North County Fire Protection District.

 

