Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Cars and candy needed for Trunk or Treat event

 
Last updated 10/19/2022 at 6:16pm



FALLBROOK – Groupe North County Car Club will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event Sunday, Oct. 23, from 5-8 p.m. on the 100 block of Main Avenue between Alvarado and Elder streets. All car clubs, solo riders and car enthusiasts are welcome.

Candy donations for the event can be at one of the drop off locations, Happy Jug or the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, contact Saul at 760-689-8058.

Submitted by Groupe North County Car Club.

 

