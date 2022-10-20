Cars and candy needed for Trunk or Treat event

FALLBROOK – Groupe North County Car Club will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event Sunday, Oct. 23, from 5-8 p.m. on the 100 block of Main Avenue between Alvarado and Elder streets. All car clubs, solo riders and car enthusiasts are welcome.

Candy donations for the event can be at one of the drop off locations, Happy Jug or the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, contact Saul at 760-689-8058.

Submitted by Groupe North County Car Club.