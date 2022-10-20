Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Last updated 10/19/2022 at 6:08pm

Chuck Fredy was born on July 11, 1953, to Frances and Augustine Fredy. He was a long-time resident of Fallbrook. He served his country in the Air Force and spent many years as a firefighter at Camp Pendleton. Most recently, he lived on his horse ranch in Anza with his wife Barbara.

Chuck is well known for his passionate love of his wife, his ranch, the horses and pets, and his entire family. He will also be fondly remembered for his robust bursts of laughter.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his brother Glenn and his family, and his children, Trish, Sarah, Lise, Adam, and Michael and their families, as well as his stepsons, Colton and Jesse, and their families. In total, he is survived by 19 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

 

