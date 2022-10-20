Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Hand-made blankets donated to food pantry gala

 
Last updated 10/19/2022 at 6:13pm

Fallbrook Blanket Project member Sandy Clancey, left, delivers blankets to Fallbrook Food Pantry Executive Director Shae Gawlak, center, and Dr. Tim Willard, Blanket Project vice president and Fallbrook Food Pantry board member. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The nonprofit Fallbrook Blanket Project donated hand-made blankets and baby sets to the Fallbrook Food Pantry for their fall fundraising gala, "Give a Boot to Hunger," set for Saturday Nov. 5 at the pantry. The fall gala is a main source of annual operating income; tickets are $100 per person.

For more information, contact Shae Gawlak at [email protected] The food pantry supports an average of 30,000 household visits annually, with 20% of residents falling under the federal poverty levels.

Since 2014, the Fallbrook Blanket Project has provided over 5,000 blankets and other knitted and crocheted items to many Fallbrook and North County charities. Volunteers meet every Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at Living Waters Church, 2000 Reche Road; beginners and new members are always welcome.

Donations of yarn and reusable gift bags are also appreciated. For more information, contact Carmen Willard at [email protected]

Submitted by the Fallbrook Blanket Project.

 

