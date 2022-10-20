Wild Wonders to host fundraiser for Cheetah Conservation Fund

Dr. Laurie Marker, founder and executive director of the Cheetah Conservation Fund, will give a presentation at Wild Wonders in Bonsall, Oct. 28. Village News/Courtesy photo

BONSALL – On Friday, Oct. 28, Wild Wonders will host a fundraiser for the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) including a special presentation by its founder and executive director, Dr. Laurie Marker.

An expert with more than 45 years' experience creating conservation strategies for cheetah specializing in human-wildlife conflict, illegal wildlife trade, human livelihoods and captive breeding, Dr. Marker has published more than 150 research papers and five books. She began working with cheetahs at Oregon's Wildlife Safari in 1974, and in 1990, she launched CCF in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, the "Cheetah Capital of the World" with a mission of creating a permanent place for cheetahs on Earth.

Based in Namibia, the CCF is a renowned leader in the conservation of this magnificent animal. CCF's approach to conservation encompasses multiple activities:

● Assisting the Indian government with the reintroduction of cheetahs into India.

● Working with the Somaliland government to rescue cheetahs destined for the illegal pet trade and establish a preserve for their continued care and community education initiatives.

● Providing livestock guarding dogs (LGD) to farmers in Namibia to keep predators away from their livestock, thus relieving human-wildlife conflict.

● Continuing education programs locally and internationally to teach about cheetah conservation.

Dr. Marker will discuss the work CCF is doing in Namibia and Somaliland, and the reintroduction of cheetahs into the Kuno National Park in India. This promises to be a very exciting evening and an incredible opportunity to hear from one of the world's leading conservationists.

Attendees can also explore the 5-acres of Wild Wonders and meet some of the 100+ animal ambassadors that call Wild Wonders their forever home.

A barbecue buffet will be available, along with gifts to purchase from CCF.

Tickets start at $125/person. More information about the event is available at https://wildwonders.org/fundraiser-for-cheetah-conservation-fund/

More information about the Cheetah Conservation Fund is available at https://cheetah.org/.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Cheetah Conservation Fund.

For further inquiries, contact Jackie Navarro at 760-630-9230 or [email protected]

For more information about Wild Wonders, visit https://wildwonders.org/about-us/.

Submitted by Wild Wonders.