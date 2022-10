Last updated 10/27/2022 at 1:54pm

Margaret-Ann Ashton, born Feb. 2, 1942, in Brandon, Manitoba, passed away in Bend, Oregon, Oct. 15, 2022, from pancreatic cancer.

She will be laid to rest at Pilot Butte Cemetery in Bend. See a full obituary at https://bit.ly/3gd5Rmp.